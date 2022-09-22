WEBCASTS
The New Alternative Strategy – The Managed Floor
In times of market uncertainty, investors can lean on alternative strategies to better ride out heightened volatility and turbulence.
In the upcoming webcast, Innovator ETFs and VettaFi will highlight a new managed floor fund strategy that can help financial advisors and investors mitigate risk and maintain upside.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of the market environment and where the current risks lie.
- A focus on the new Managed Floor ETF strategy.
- How financial advisors can diversify a traditional investment portfolio with an alternative downside protection strategy
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Graham DayVice President of Product and Research
Innovator ETFs
Michael Zaslavsky, CFA, CAIASenior Investment Strategist
Parametric
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
