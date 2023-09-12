WEBCASTS

The Importance of Understanding Equities

Understanding the equity markets is critical to building a portfolio that can strategically tackle the challenges that continue to face investors. Rates, inflation, and economic factors continue to be important, and advisors need to rapidly understand which styles, market segments, and regions are most strategically ripe to meet their needs.

Join the experts at T. Rowe Price and VettaFi as they unpack the equity market outlook.

October 23, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Capital market considerations and outlook for the equity market environment.
  • The impact of rates, inflation, and the economy across equity markets.
  • Strategies for key market segments ranging across styles, capitalization, and regions.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Josh Nelson

Head of U.S. Equity
T. Rowe Price

Timothy Coyne

Head of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

