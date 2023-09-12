WEBCASTS
The Importance of Understanding Equities
Understanding the equity markets is critical to building a portfolio that can strategically tackle the challenges that continue to face investors. Rates, inflation, and economic factors continue to be important, and advisors need to rapidly understand which styles, market segments, and regions are most strategically ripe to meet their needs.
Join the experts at T. Rowe Price and VettaFi as they unpack the equity market outlook.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Capital market considerations and outlook for the equity market environment.
- The impact of rates, inflation, and the economy across equity markets.
- Strategies for key market segments ranging across styles, capitalization, and regions.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Josh NelsonHead of U.S. Equity
T. Rowe Price
Timothy CoyneHead of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.