As markets going forward remain extremely uncertain, investors should consider the importance of adding income and value to their core portfolios that tend to be overly tilted to growth stocks. On May 2nd, join the experts at SS&C ALPS Advisors and VettaFi as they host a webcast digging into their suite of DOGs ETFs, which offer elevated income and value opportunities while helping to smooth out sector volatility.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

*Rob McClure is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with VettaFi.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Funds.

VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The webcast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.

VettaFi, 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 12C, New York, NY 10019, United States, 9497940070

DOG001295 6/30/2023