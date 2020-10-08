WEBCASTS
The Great Debate: Growth vs. Value
The post-Covid recovery was fast and heavily favored growth stocks. But with economic uncertainty and an upcoming election, value has shown promise as well. In this exciting 1 hour webinar with T. Rowe Price, we break down the current state of the market and the outlook through the lens of value and growth mandates.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, in this rare chance to peek under the hood of time-tested active strategies to learn:
- What could cause the next great factor shift
- Why it's important to go beyond a simplistic approach to Growth and Value
- The bull -- and bear -- case for growth and value
- Why basic index-only methodologies can fall short at times when active can make sense
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John D. Linehan, CFAPortfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price
Caleb Fritz, CFAPortfolio Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.