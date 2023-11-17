Join thought leaders from Xtrackers by DWS , strategic consultant from J.H. Whitney , and VettaFi to an learn more about the critical technologies that will shape the future and the investment opportunities they may present.

During the cold war, two powers dominated global politics. In this post war era, the global power structure has gone from being bi-polar to multi-polar. As the U.S. seeks to maintain its position as a global leader, technology will play a critical role.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

For institutional use and registered representative use only. Not for public viewing or distribution.

DWS is not affiliated with Solactive or J.H. Whitney Investment Management, LLC.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in U.S. and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.



Investment products: No bank guarantee I Not FDIC insured I May lose value

Critical technologies are technologies that are deemed to be vital to maintaining the national security of the U.S. now and in the future. Companies involved in critical technologies may be subject to a significant amount of governmental regulation, and changes in governmental policies and the need for regulatory approvals may have a material adverse effect on the critical technologies and the companies involved with them. Critical technologies companies are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights which may be difficult to protect. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. An investment in the fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

View a prospectus

Carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by downloading an ETF prospectus at Xtrackers.com or mutual fund prospectus at www.dws.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The brand Xtrackers represents all systematic investment solutions. Xtrackers ETFs (“ETFs”) are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”), and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (“ALPS”). The Adviser is a subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated with ALPS

The brand Xtrackers represents all systematic investment solutions. Xtrackers ETFs (“ETFs”) are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”), and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (“ALPS”). The Adviser is a subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated with ALPS.

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries, such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services

© 2023 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. 098628-1 (11/23) DBX005754 (11/24)