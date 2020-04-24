WEBCASTS
The Future of Emerging Markets
And The Accelerating Digital Revolution
Billions of consumers in Emerging Markets have begun to go online for the first time with low-cost smartphones and mobile broadband connections. This trend, combined with a global pandemic forcing a more digitized lifestyle, has resulted in a perfect storm that’s accelerated ecommerce adoption and growth globally. In this upcoming webcast, EMQQ and ETF Trends will explore the impacts of this digital consumer wave in emerging markets and the companies best positioned to benefit from these permanent shifts in consumer behavior.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What Mckinsey & Co. calls ,“the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism”
- How the largest Emerging Market ETFs are fundamentally flawed
- How internet giants like Alibaba, Tencent and MercadoLibre are leading the digital revolution in Emerging Markets
- Developing implications of the current global pandemic on Ecommerce in China & Emerging Markets
