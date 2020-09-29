WEBCASTS

The Fundamental You're Probably Overlooking: Free Cash Flow

The Fourth Quarter will be a challenging time for advisors. It will be volatile, it will be driven by top-line headlines, and one way or another, the political climate will shift. There will be winners and losers, regardless of the outcome. So what’s the right rubric for positioning a portfolio? In this informative, one-hour webinar, the experts from TrimTabs Asset Management break it all down.

October 16, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How certain sectors of the economy will react over the next 6 months
  • Why cash will be king in a post election market
  • How to identify winners and losers

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Bob Shea

CEO and Chief Investment Officer
TrimTabs Asset Management

Janet Flanders Johnston

Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager
TrimTabs Asset Management

John Forlines III

Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager
W.E. Donoghue, JAForlines Global Tactical Portfolios

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

