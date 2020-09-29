WEBCASTS
The Fundamental You're Probably Overlooking: Free Cash Flow
The Fourth Quarter will be a challenging time for advisors. It will be volatile, it will be driven by top-line headlines, and one way or another, the political climate will shift. There will be winners and losers, regardless of the outcome. So what’s the right rubric for positioning a portfolio? In this informative, one-hour webinar, the experts from TrimTabs Asset Management break it all down.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How certain sectors of the economy will react over the next 6 months
- Why cash will be king in a post election market
- How to identify winners and losers
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bob SheaCEO and Chief Investment Officer
TrimTabs Asset Management
Janet Flanders JohnstonCo-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager
TrimTabs Asset Management
John Forlines IIIChief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager
W.E. Donoghue, JAForlines Global Tactical Portfolios
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
