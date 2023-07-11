WEBCASTS
The Fixed Income Environment – Understanding Risks and Opportunities
With market uncertainty prevailing, the fixed income sector could produce potentially attractive income streams. The unusual market environment is forcing investors to rethink their fixed income priorities and explore new and exciting opportunities in the space.
Join Invesco and VettaFi for a webcast that will cover essential investment themes aimed at assisting financial professionals diversify and help enhance their client portfolios for the remainder of 2023.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market landscape
- A highlight of the muni space, including key fundamentals to watch
- Data points on how the credit market can be a catalyst to economic recovery
- How financial professionals can position income strategies into a diversified fixed income portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian LevittGlobal Market Strategist
Invesco
Jason BloomHead of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy
Invesco
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with VettaFi.
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.