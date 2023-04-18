WEBCASTS
The End of the Cycle – How to Think About Fixed Income
Reading the tea leaves on Fed policy is proving especially challenging in today’s unusual market environment. Are we coming out of the current high-rate cycle, or will the Fed keep going? How do investors build a fixed income portfolio for the future amid uncertainty?
State Street Global Advisors and VettaFi are hosting a robust webcast discussion featuring the experts from Donoghue Forlines and Brinker Capital Investments to dig into the fixed income questions that are top of mind for investors.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the most recent Fed meeting and what to expect from the upcoming one.
- An analysis of the likelihood of rate cuts and how to prepare your portfolio.
- An informed, data driven discussion of what could come next in the fixed income space.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFA, CAIAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Grant Engelbart, CFA, CAIASenior Portfolio Manager
Brinker Capital Investments
Jeffrey ThompsonCEO, Portfolio Manager
Donoghue Forlines
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
