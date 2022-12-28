WEBCASTS
The Electrification Evolution – 6 Essential Metals to Gain
In the fight against climate change, the global decarbonization efforts could create a unique opportunity for transitional commodities as increased demand meets a constrained supply of key metals. To fulfill ambitious climate goals, transitional commodities could come up against a supply and demand imbalance while the world shifts away from fossil fuels and undergoes an electrification evolution. For the upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will highlight the value of transitional metals for the electrification of the global economy and focus on a strategy that centers metals essential for electrification.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the global economy and the transition toward decarbonization.
- Key essential metals that will be front and center in the shift toward the electrification of the global economy.
- A focus on the recently launched electrification metals ETF strategy.
- How financial advisors can incorporate a metals commodity ETF strategy into a diversified investment portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Luke OliverManaging Director, Head of Climate Investments; Head of Strategy
KraneShares
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
