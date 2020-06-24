WEBCASTS
The Dividend Growth Advantage: Strategies for Today’s Markets
Markets have delivered complexity this year, to say the least. However, dividend growth companies—which tend to have quality characteristics like strong credit ratings—have demonstrated resiliency. This ability to endure in challenging markets may make dividend growth strategies advantageous in today’s markets.
SUMMARY
Craig Lazzara of S&P Dow Jones Indices joins Simeon Hyman and Kieran Kirwan of ProShares to take a deeper look at how dividend growers are faring now. In this exclusive webcast, they’ll discuss:
- The challenges and opportunities presented by the current market
- How the “quality” aspect of dividend growers has fostered their resilience
- The yield profile of dividend growers and how to consider dividend risk
- How to construct a sustainable portfolio using dividend growth strategies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Craig Lazzara, CFAManaging Director, Global Head of Index investment Strategy
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Kieran Kirwan, CAIADirector, Investment Strategy
ProShares
Simeon Hyman, CFAGlobal Investment Strategist
ProShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
