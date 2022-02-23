WEBCASTS
The Digital Economy Is Here. Is Your Portfolio Ready?
The digital economy isn’t coming: It’s arrived. We are living through a global, tectonic shift in how consumers interact with financial businesses, which presents phenomenal growth opportunities for investors who capitalize on the future of finance.
In the upcoming webcast, join Grayscale and ETF Trends for a discussion on the expansion of the digital economy, as well as an overview of one investment strategy designed to capitalize on the intersection of digital assets, technology, and finance.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- How the digital asset ecosystem is evolving for today’s challenges
- The three pillars of the digital economy, and how they intersect
- A new strategy allowing advisors to capitalize on the future of finance
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David LaValleManaging Director, Global Head of ETFs
Grayscale Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
