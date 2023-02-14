WEBCASTS
The Correlation Conundrum:
How to Invest When Diversification No Longer Works
For decades investors relied on diversification to mitigate risk. However, 2022’s “Everything Bear Market” has left investors searching for answers. A closer look at the data reveals that diversification didn’t just fail in 2022; it’s been broken since the Global Financial Crisis.
Join VettaFi and Swan Global Investments as they dig in to how to address correlation convergence and navigating an uncertain market.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Diversification’s diminishing returns
- The source of rising correlations on portfolio construction
- The bull and bear market cases for 2023
- Hedged equity as a next-generation risk management solution
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
