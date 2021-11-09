WEBCASTS
The Case for Crypto Equities
Crypto assets like bitcoin and etherium have attracted enormous attention lately. Advisors are becoming more educated on this evolving asset class and getting more comfortable developing allocation strategies for their clients.
In this webcast, we examine the case for a “picks and shovels” approach to investing in the crypto boom and look at the companies building the infrastructure that gives crypto an opportunity to thrive.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Director of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The correlation between crypto stocks and crypto assets like Bitcoin
- The economics of Bitcoin mining and the growth of Bitcoin mining companies
- Coinbase and the other high-profile crypto related IPOs*
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew HouganGlobal Head of Research
Bitwise Asset Management
David LawantDirector of Research
Bitwise Asset Management
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
