The Biotech Trek: A Short History from 1993 to 2021
The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) launched in 1993, when the industry was still in the midst of the original “biotech revolution.” Since then, its constituent basket has swelled from roughly 100 components to 274, reflecting the tremendous growth in the small cap space – the overwhelming majority of which has stemmed from IPOs on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
As the biotech industry enters a new phase of growth, it’s more important than ever for investors to consider holding their allocations toward the space.
SUMMARY
In this upcoming webcast, Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database will moderate a discussion on:
- The regulatory, scientific, and demographic factors driving today’s growth in biotech
- Why the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index’s methodology leads to the best representation of the sector
- How the Index has performed across various market conditions
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Rene Reyna, CFPHead of Thematic and Specialty Product Strategy ETFs and Indexed Strategies
Invesco
Mark Marex, CFAResearch & Development Specialist
Nasdaq Global Indexes
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
