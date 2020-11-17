WEBCASTS
Targeting High Monthly Income and Lower Risk
It’s year end – a great time for advisors to reconnect with clients to review financial plans and asset allocation strategies for the coming year. For those seeking high current income in today’s low interest rate environment, the Fed’s “lower-for- longer” outlook creates a unique set of challenges. In this one-hour webinar, experts from Nationwide and ETF Trends will discuss strategies designed to generate income and manage risk while raising awareness of cognitive biases that may impact decision making.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, Dave Nadig, and experts from Nationwide and Harvest Volatility Management as they cover:
- Today’s market opportunities through an income generation lens
- Review traditional and new, innovative income solutions
- Raise awareness of cognitive biases that may impact decision making
- How to position income solutions to help manage risk within investment portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Mark Hackett, CFA, CMTChief of Investment Research
Nationwide
Julie Ragatz Norton, Ph.DDirector, Nationwide Retirement Institute
Nationwide
Curt BrockelmanManaging Partner & Co-Founder
Harvest Volatility Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trendst
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Call 800-617-0004 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus. You may also download the prospectus here or by visiting etf.nationwide.com. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying index.
Nasdaq-100® Index: An unmanaged, market capitalization-weighted index of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies, with certain rules capping the influence of the largest components. It is based on exchange, and it is not an index of U.S.-based companies. Market index performance is provided by a third-party source Nationwide Funds Group deems to be reliable (Morningstar). Indexes are unmanaged and have been provided for comparison purposes only. No fees or expenses have been reflected. Individuals cannot invest directly in an index.
Nasdaq® and the Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Nationwide Fund Advisors. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.
Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA) is the registered investment advisor to Nationwide ETFs, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. NFA is not affiliate with any distributor, subadviser, or index provider contracted by NFA for the Nationwide ETFs. Nationwide is not an affiliate of third-party sources such as Morningstar, Inc or MSCI. Representatives of the Nationwide ETF Sales Desk are registered with Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.
Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020
MFM-3911AO (11/20)