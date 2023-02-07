WEBCASTS
Targeting Growth and Income Through Chinese Internet Investments
To start 2023, the Chinese equity market bounced back, and advisors are interested to learn more about various ways to gain diversified exposure. During an upcoming CE-accredited webcast, join KraneShares and VettaFi for a discussion of the benefits that covered call ETFs can provide to investors and how investors can access the growing Chinese market while generating attractive income.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The growth potential of investing in the Chinese Internet market
- How a covered call fund can dampen the volatility of a portfolio and generate income
- What role an enhanced income strategy can play in a client’s portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jonathan Shelon, CFAChief Operating Officer
KraneShares
James MaundHead of Capital Markets
KraneShares
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
