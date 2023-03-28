WEBCASTS
Taking a TACK-tical Approach
Markets continue to be volatile as inflation persists, Fed policy remains opaque, and a host of geopolitical and policy problems abound. It can be very easy for emotions to drive decisions, which is why a systematic approach rooted in technical analysis is more important than ever. Join DFD Partners and VettaFi and find out how smart sector rotation and asset allocation can lead to outperformance.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How technical analysis works and why it is invaluable in helping investors navigate market volatility.
- A systematic approach that can reduce emotional/behavioral biases.
- Why sector rotation and asset allocation is key to outperformance.
- The strategy behind the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK), and where it fits in your portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Katie Stockton, CMTFounder & Managing Partner
Fairlead Strategies, LLC
Devon Drew, CIMA®, CRPCFounder & CEO
DFD Partners
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.