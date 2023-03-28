WEBCASTS

Taking a TACK-tical Approach

Markets continue to be volatile as inflation persists, Fed policy remains opaque, and a host of geopolitical and policy problems abound. It can be very easy for emotions to drive decisions, which is why a systematic approach rooted in technical analysis is more important than ever. Join DFD Partners and VettaFi and find out how smart sector rotation and asset allocation can lead to outperformance.

April 11, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How technical analysis works and why it is invaluable in helping investors navigate market volatility.
  • A systematic approach that can reduce emotional/behavioral biases.
  • Why sector rotation and asset allocation is key to outperformance.
  • The strategy behind the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK), and where it fits in your portfolio.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Katie Stockton, CMT

Founder & Managing Partner
Fairlead Strategies, LLC

Devon Drew, CIMA®, CRPC

Founder & CEO
DFD Partners

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

