Take Advantage of Market Rotation by Using a High Beta and Low Volatility Rotation Strategy

Market rotation happen all of the time. There are rotation strategies that can move with the market and help investors maximize gains over time.

In this upcoming webcast, join Pacer ETFs and VettaFi as they outline a dynamic factor-based investment strategy that alternates between S&P 500 investment factors in response to market changes. 

September 14, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on: 

  • How market factors respond in varying market conditions 
  • An overview of a dynamic factor strategy that alternates between traditional and non-traditional tilts
  • How financial advisors can use a dynamic factor strategy to enhance a diversified investment portfolio 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Matt Digges

Divisional Manager
Pacer ETFs

John Lunt

President
Lunt Capital Management

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

