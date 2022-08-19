WEBCASTS
Take Advantage of Market Rotation by Using a High Beta and Low Volatility Rotation Strategy
Market rotation happen all of the time. There are rotation strategies that can move with the market and help investors maximize gains over time.
In this upcoming webcast, join Pacer ETFs and VettaFi as they outline a dynamic factor-based investment strategy that alternates between S&P 500 investment factors in response to market changes.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- How market factors respond in varying market conditions
- An overview of a dynamic factor strategy that alternates between traditional and non-traditional tilts
- How financial advisors can use a dynamic factor strategy to enhance a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matt DiggesDivisional Manager
Pacer ETFs
John LuntPresident
Lunt Capital Management
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
