WEBCASTS Tactical High Yield Solutions for Today’s Yield-Starved Environment

It’s not news to anyone that we’re in a low, potentially even negative real interest rate environment, and there’s little news on the horizon that would change that. So what’s an advisor to do who’s trying to build ongoing cash-flow for their retirement clients? You have to think outside the aggregate. In this educational one hour webinar, the experts at State Street Global Advisors and Donoghue Forlines will discuss how to include other income generating assets in your portfolio, but more importantly, how to think about managing risk in the hunt for yield.