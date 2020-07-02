WEBCASTS
Sustainable Investing for a Sustainable Business
There is growing demand for sustainable investing or socially responsible investing that not only help investors produce results, but to do so in a way that does not negatively impact the world we live in. In this upcoming webcast, New York Life Investments and ETF Trends will outline the growth of socially responsible investments and potential opportunities that can help financial advisors enhance a client's portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:
- An overview of the current market environment and where the opportunities are today
- Highlight recent research findings on value-driven consumers and women's role in investing
- Focus on sustainable investment strategies for today's markets
- How financial advisors can incorporate sustainable investments into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jennifer Tarsney, CIMADirector, Practice Management
New York Life Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
New York Life Investment Management LLC engages the services of federally registered advisors.
“New York Life Investments” is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of the investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.
FOR REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVE USE ONLY. NOT TO BE USED WITH THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
1844516