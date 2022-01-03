WEBCASTS Survey Says: What Advisors Think About Crypto Right Now

The cryptocurrency market has turned heads, attracting investors from all walks of life. As crypto begins to make inroads into mainstream financial institutions, financial advisors are also fielding more questions from clients about the efficacy of including the novel asset class into a diversified investment portfolio. In this upcoming webinar, Bitwise Asset Management and ETF Trends will highlight findings from the latest survey of financial advisors and financial institutions' forays into cryptocurrencies and how financial experts are adapting their portfolios with the inclusion of crypto.