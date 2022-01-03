WEBCASTS
Survey Says: What Advisors Think About Crypto Right Now
The cryptocurrency market has turned heads, attracting investors from all walks of life. As crypto begins to make inroads into mainstream financial institutions, financial advisors are also fielding more questions from clients about the efficacy of including the novel asset class into a diversified investment portfolio. In this upcoming webinar, Bitwise Asset Management and ETF Trends will highlight findings from the latest survey of financial advisors and financial institutions' forays into cryptocurrencies and how financial experts are adapting their portfolios with the inclusion of crypto.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How advisors’ attitudes toward crypto are changing
- How many advisors own crypto in client portfolios, and how much the average advisor is allocating in client accounts
- What topics are coming up most in our current conversations with institutions
- Advisors' thoughts on the spot-versus-futures bitcoin ETF debate
- Other highlights of the third annual cryptocurrency survey
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew HouganChief Investment Officer
Bitwise Asset Management
Mick McLaughlinHead of Business Development
Bitwise Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
