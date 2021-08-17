WEBCASTS
Strong Earnings, Strong Markets.
Why Now's the Time for Active Management.
Passive, index-based ETFs help investors track the markets, but they lack the ability to adjust their holdings based on changing market environments. How do you balance the need for core equity exposure without being left to the whim of the market? In this upcoming webcast, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will discuss how active management can beat passive (without taking on unnecessary risk).
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- A deep dive into the portfolio construction techniques of an active approach to core equity exposure
- How security selection can make all the difference without disrupting core sector weightings
- Active performance "myth-busting" from seasoned growth managers
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ken Uematsu, CFAAssociate Portfolio Manager
T. Rowe Price
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
