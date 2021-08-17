SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:

A deep dive into the portfolio construction techniques of an active approach to core equity exposure

How security selection can make all the difference without disrupting core sector weightings

Active performance "myth-busting" from seasoned growth managers

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Ken Uematsu, CFA Associate Portfolio Manager

T. Rowe Price

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

