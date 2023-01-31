WEBCASTS
Strategic or Tactical: A Primer on Owning Short Duration Corporate Bonds
With the economy still facing macro headwinds and short-term rates near cyclical highs, investors may want to consider actively managed short-duration credit strategies to pursue high current income with reduced interest rate sensitivity. In the upcoming webcast, Federated Hermes and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of the short-duration corporate bond segment. An actively managed approach to the short end of the curve could help financial advisors enhance their client portfolios by tapping into sources of value across the short-term corporate credit spectrum.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the short-term corporate bond market and the effects of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook on this fixed-income segment.
- How active strategies may mitigate interest rate risk and enhance income potential.
- A focus on both investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond strategies.
- How financial advisors can incorporate an active credit strategy into a diversified fixed-income portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John Gentry, CFASenior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Corporate Fixed Income Group
Federated Hermes
Steven WagnerSenior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Analyst
Federated Hermes
Emory Redd, CIMA®Vice President - Portfolio Construction Solutions Group
Federated Hermes
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Bond prices are sensitive to changes in interest rates and a rise in interest rates can cause a decline in their prices.
High-yield, lower-rated securities generally entail greater market, credit/default and liquidity risks, and may be more volatile than investment grade securities.
