Staying in Style with Sustainability: Why Index Construction Matters

In the next 30-minute LiveCast strategy discussion, S&P Dow Jones Indices and VettaFi will discuss the performance of sustainability-screened dividend, growth and value tilted equities and how these style approaches may complement a broader strategy. Participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage with experts from S&P Dow Jones Indices to learn what’s inside the indices and how sustainability-screened style strategies can be implemented in their practice.

December 8, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include

  • Targeting specific investment styles in order to adapt to market expectations while mitigating sustainability risk
  • The case for combining dividend stability and sustainability considerations
  • How index construction can impact the risk/return profile of sustainability-screened style indices, including S&P 500 ESG Growth ESG and S&P 500 Value ESG
  • How advisors are using sustainability-screened style strategies both strategically and tactically

Margaret Dorn

Senior Director, Head of ESG Indices, North America
S&P Dow Jones Indices

Robert Bush, FRM, CIMA

Senior Research Analyst
DWS

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

