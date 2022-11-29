WEBCASTS
Staying in Style with Sustainability: Why Index Construction Matters
In the next 30-minute LiveCast strategy discussion, S&P Dow Jones Indices and VettaFi will discuss the performance of sustainability-screened dividend, growth and value tilted equities and how these style approaches may complement a broader strategy. Participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage with experts from S&P Dow Jones Indices to learn what’s inside the indices and how sustainability-screened style strategies can be implemented in their practice.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include
- Targeting specific investment styles in order to adapt to market expectations while mitigating sustainability risk
- The case for combining dividend stability and sustainability considerations
- How index construction can impact the risk/return profile of sustainability-screened style indices, including S&P 500 ESG Growth ESG and S&P 500 Value ESG
- How advisors are using sustainability-screened style strategies both strategically and tactically
SPEAKERS
Margaret DornSenior Director, Head of ESG Indices, North America
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Robert Bush, FRM, CIMASenior Research Analyst
DWS
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
