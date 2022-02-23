WEBCASTS
Solving the Inflation & Income Challenge for Investors
Advisors face many challenges in 2022, but chief among them is how to combat inflation’s eroding impact on portfolios while also generating income for clients.
In this upcoming webinar, join Amplify ETFs and ETF Trends as they seek solutions to the income and inflation challenge.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- How Wall Street and Main Street define and tackle inflation
- An examination of investments that are inflation beneficiaries
- A closer look at two attractive stock characteristics for core equity portfolios in today’s markets
- How to harvest above average equity income in a rising rate environment
- How actively-managed ETFs can benefit during volatile market environments
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Christian MagoonFounder and CEO
Amplify ETFs
Michael VenutoCo-Founder & CIO
Toroso Investments, LLC
Kevin SimpsonFounder and CIO
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Carefully consider the Funds investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.