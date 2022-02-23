WEBCASTS

Solving the Inflation & Income Challenge for Investors

Advisors face many challenges in 2022, but chief among them is how to combat inflation’s eroding impact on portfolios while also generating income for clients.

In this upcoming webinar, join Amplify ETFs and ETF Trends as they seek solutions to the income and inflation challenge.

March 15, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • How Wall Street and Main Street define and tackle inflation
  • An examination of investments that are inflation beneficiaries
  • A closer look at two attractive stock characteristics for core equity portfolios in today’s markets
  • How to harvest above average equity income in a rising rate environment
  • How actively-managed ETFs can benefit during volatile market environments

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Christian Magoon

Founder and CEO
Amplify ETFs

Michael Venuto

Co-Founder & CIO
Toroso Investments, LLC

Kevin Simpson

Founder and CIO
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC

Lara Crigger

Managing Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database

