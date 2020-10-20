WEBCASTS
Solving for Income: A Preferred Solution
The income problem. Every financial professional is facing the same dilemma: how do you generate meaningful income for your clients without having to take unacceptable risks, or investing in new, unproven strategies? The answer for many may come from preferred and capital securities. Join this one-hour webinar with Principal Global Investors and Spectrum Asset Management to find out how preferred securities may help benefit portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How preferred and capital securities can generate tax-advantaged income without taking novel risks
- Why a conservative, active approach to security selection is critical in today’s markets
- Where an allocation to preferred securities fits in your overall portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
L. Philip Jacoby, IVExecutive Director and Chief Investment Officer
Spectrum Asset Management
Marc Dummer, CAIA, CIMAManaging Director and Portfolio Manager
Principal Global Asset Allocation
Matthew CohenHead of Principal ETF Specialist Team
Principal Global Investors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Principal, Principal and symbol design, and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.
Principal Funds Distributor, Inc., member FINRA.
For financial professional or institutional consultant use only. Not for general public use.
MM11637B | 10/2020 | 1357608-112020