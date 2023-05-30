WEBCASTS Simplify Access to U.S. Treasuries

U.S. treasuries have historically been challenging to navigate, cumbersome to obtain, and finnicky to deploy. F/m Investments’ U.S. Benchmark Series is a suite of funds that allow investors to target exposure anywhere along the yield curve, all in the tax efficient and easy to access ETF wrapper.

Join the experts at F/m Investments and VettaFi for a LiveCast covering this award-winning suite that’s making navigation of today’s unusual interest rate environment easy.