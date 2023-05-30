WEBCASTS
Simplify Access to U.S. Treasuries
U.S. treasuries have historically been challenging to navigate, cumbersome to obtain, and finnicky to deploy. F/m Investments’ U.S. Benchmark Series is a suite of funds that allow investors to target exposure anywhere along the yield curve, all in the tax efficient and easy to access ETF wrapper.
Join the experts at F/m Investments and VettaFi for a LiveCast covering this award-winning suite that’s making navigation of today’s unusual interest rate environment easy.
SUMMARY
Topic covered will include:
- An overview of the current interest rate environment and the advantages of flexibility.
- A deep dive into how the ETF wrapper benefits investors kicking the tires on treasuries.
- How to use options to express specific views on U.S. rates.
SPEAKERS
Alexander MorrisCIO and COO
F/m Investments
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
