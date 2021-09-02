WEBCASTS
Simple and Efficient ESG Integration for Your Clients’ Portfolios
As the demand for environmental, social, and governance-driven investing has increased, so has the need for accurate and reliable data. The FlexShares CORE ESG ETFs utilize the Northern Trust Vector Score to measure the magnitude of ESG issues that are likely to impact current financial performance and a forward-looking directional risk assessment of how a company may handle future issues. In this upcoming webinar, Northern Trust's FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Trends will discuss the importance of combining both in order to give investors the ESG impact of an asset’s value over the long term.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Important reasons why it is important for investors to take an intentional approach to the integration of ESG considerations into their overall investment process
- An overview of the Northern Trust Vector Score and the 12 year journey to create it
- A simple way to incorporate ESG into the core of a well-diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Crystal McClenthenHead of Product Strategy
Northern Trust Asset Management
Michael NataleHead of Intermediary Distribution
Northern Trust Asset Management
Lara CriggerManaging Editor
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Before investing, carefully consider the FlexShares investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus and summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting www.flexshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
The FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Funds’ returns may not match returns of their respective indexes. Risks include fluctuation of yield, income, interest rate, non-diversification, asset class and market.