Webcasts Signup | ETF Trends

Earn CE credits - for free
Let us handle all of the CE credit reporting and paperwork. You can focus on the information being presented, with the comfort and security of knowing that CE credits are coming your way.
Hear from portfolio experts
You can hear directly from innovators and product developers and ask them the questions you want answers to. In the past, we’ve been joined by industry legends, such as Cathy Wood, Matt Hougan and Eric Balchunas.
Conduct research at your convenience
Watch a webcast from the comfort of your office - or on demand if you can’t catch the live event. It’s a low stress/high reward way to gain additional expertise.
Advisor testimonials
"I enjoyed this type of advisor-to-advisor conversation. Super helpful. Please keep bringing this format to us on a regular basis."Financial Advisor Webcast attendee
"I enjoy your webcast presentations greatly. I attended the one in November. It was so good that I wanted to re-listen to it via your on-demand feature."Financial Advisor Webcast attendee
"Connect me with these strategies please."Financial Advisor Webcast attendee
CE credit FAQs
We make the CE credit process easy. But if you have additional questions or inquiries, please feel free to contact us. Please include the name of the webcast and the name and ID number your institution has on file for you.
We are a CFP Board CE Sponsor. Many of our webcasts are accepted by the CFP Board for continuing education credits. CFP CE eligibility will be indicated in the summary description of each webcast. Please include your CFP identification number and the name the Board has on file for you at the time of registration.
We are a recognized continuing education sponsor with the Investment and Wealth Institute and many of our webcasts are accepted CE credit towards CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC® certifications. IWI CE eligibility will be indicated in the summary description of each webcast. Please include your IWI identification number and the name the Institute has on file for you, at the time of registration for each live and on-demand webcast.
We are an approved continuing education provider with The American College of Financial Services. Please include your identification number with The American College and the name the College has on file for you, at the time of registration for every eligible webcast.
- First, register for a CE-eligible webcast (live or on-demand). CE eligibility will be indicated in the summary description of the webcast.
- During registration, enter your name and applicable ID number, exactly as your accreditation institution has on file for you.
- Live webcasts:
Watch at least 50 minutes of the live webcast.
- On-demand webcasts:
Watch at least 50 minutes of the on-demand webcast and successfully complete the quiz (70% or higher) within the first three tries.
We report your completion of our eligible live and on-demand webcasts to the CFP Board, Investments & Wealth Institute, and The American College at the end of each week. Should you need immediate verification of your completion, simply download the certificate available from the online webcast platform.
If you’ve already attended the live webcast for at least 50 minutes:
- Log back into the webcast using the same link and registration details as the live version.
- Download the certificate from the certificate folder in the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen.
If you’re completing the on-demand version of the webcast:
- Watch at least 50 minutes of the webcast.
- Complete the quiz (click on the pencil and paper icon at the bottom of screen) with a 70% or higher score, within the first three tries.
- Download the certificate from the certificate folder in the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen.
You should be able to see your completed CE credits within your personal dashboard through your accreditation institutes’ website within 7 business days of completion.
- Look for the graduate cap icon on the webcast description page on this website in the blue header image to confirm that webcast is CE-eligible with your institution.
- You might have provided an incorrect CFP, IWI, or American College ID number when registering for a webcast.
This number is available on your CE certificate, which is downloadable 50 minutes after a live webcast is completed. For on-demand, the certificate becomes available after successful completion of the quiz (passing score of 70%) at the end of the webcast.