Webcasts Signup | ETF Trends

We are a CFP Board CE Sponsor. Many of our webcasts are accepted by the CFP Board for continuing education credits. CFP CE eligibility will be indicated in the summary description of each webcast. Please include your CFP identification number and the name the Board has on file for you at the time of registration.

We are a recognized continuing education sponsor with the Investment and Wealth Institute and many of our webcasts are accepted CE credit towards CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC® certifications. IWI CE eligibility will be indicated in the summary description of each webcast. Please include your IWI identification number and the name the Institute has on file for you, at the time of registration for each live and on-demand webcast.

We are an approved continuing education provider with The American College of Financial Services. Please include your identification number with The American College and the name the College has on file for you, at the time of registration for every eligible webcast.