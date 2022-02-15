WEBCASTS
Shifting Portfolios With the Shift in Fed Policy
As the Fed begins to tighten its monetary policy and the post-pandemic economic expansion cools off, investors need to adjust their portfolios for a market environment that grows riskier by the day. But how can investors remain invested and mitigate risk, without capping their potential for upside?
In the upcoming webcast, join Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends for a discussion about the risks and opportunities in the markets for 2022, along with actionable strategies that can help financial advisors achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns in the challenging road ahead.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- The myriad market risks and opportunities in 2022 and beyond
- What a tighter Fed policy means for your client portfolios
- Portfolio construction in a rising rate, rising inflation environment
- Strategies for achieving risk-adjusted returns in challenging markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM®, CAIA®, FDP®, CIPM®, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Rob SwanCOO and Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
