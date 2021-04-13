Searching for income and growth in today’s market? Investors should consider exposure to quality value stocks that have returned the most cash to their shareholders. In this upcoming webcast, Cambria Investments and ETF Trends will focus on how shareholder yield can help make long-term investments shine.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expense before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s full and summary prospectus which may be obtained by calling 855-383-4636 (ETF INFO) or visiting our website at www.cambriafunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

The Cambria ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors Inc., 1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, CO 80203, which is not affiliated with Cambria Investment Management, LP, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

On June 1, 2020 the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, changed its investment objective and investment strategy. The fund also changed from being passively managed to actively managed on that date.

On July 1, 2020 the Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF changed its investment objective and investment strategy. The fund also changed from being passively managed to actively managed on that date.

On June 1, 2020 the Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF, changed its investment objective and investment strategy. The fund also changed from being passively managed to actively managed on that date.

ETFs are subject to commission costs each time a “buy” or “sell” is executed. Depending on the amount of trading activity, the low costs of ETFs may be outweighed by commissions and related trading costs.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined), and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times. Buying and selling shares will result in brokerage commissions. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment goal. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. High yielding stocks are often speculative, high risk investments. The underlying holdings of the fund may be leveraged, which will expose the holdings to higher volatility and may accelerate the impact of any losses. These companies can be paying out more than they can support and may reduce their dividends or stop paying dividends at any time, which could have a material adverse effect on the stock price of these companies and the Fund’s performance. International investing may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Narrowly focused funds typically exhibit higher volatility.

The Fund is managed using proprietary investment strategies and processes. There can be no guarantee that these strategies and processes will produce the intended results and no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. This could result in the Fund’s underperformance compared to other funds with similar investment objectives.

There is no guarantee dividends will be paid. Diversification may not protect against market loss.

There are special risks associated with margin investing. As with stocks, you may be called upon to deposit additional cash or securities if your account equity declines.

Indicative value (iNAV) is a measure of the intraday net asset value (NAV) of an investment. It is reported approximately every 15 seconds and gives investors a measure of the value of the investment throughout the day.