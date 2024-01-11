WEBCASTS
Seeking Sustainable Income Regardless of Fed Policy
With multiple rate cuts likely in the coming year, investors are seeking new income strategies. Options writing has become increasingly popular, providing investors with diversity in the income sleeve of their portfolio.
Join the experts at Swan Global Investments and discover options-based solutions that can provide sustainable income for your clients regardless of Fed policy.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the challenges facing income seekers.
- An exploration of the benefits of options-based income strategies.
- A closer look at a distinct strategy that aims for sustainable income and capital appreciation, as well as, where it fits in the income sleeve of your portfolio.
SPEAKERS
Jeff Thomas, CRPC®National Director of Advisor Advocacy
Swan Global Investments
Connor O'BrienCEO and President
O'Shares ETF Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
