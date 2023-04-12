WEBCASTS
Seeking Enhanced Portfolio Income? Explore Your Options
This year started with an early recovery for equities, followed by a slower-than-expected decline in inflation, suggesting more rate hikes are on the horizon. This may leave income-seeking investors wondering where to turn next.
NEOS Investments offers a suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax-efficiency across core portfolio exposures that may be less sensitive to current market risks.
In this upcoming LiveCast, join the experts at NEOS Investments and VettaFi as they talk about the potential benefits of these ETFs as well as how to implement them within client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics we’ll cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- Seeking reliable income in our current markets, while managing for the long term.
- An overview of a suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income & tax efficiency.
- Your implementation guide on how to potentially use them in client portfolios.
Topics we’ll cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.