WEBCASTS
Seek to Minimize Your Clients’ Tax Bills With ETFs
Managing a portfolio is about more than finding investments that do well – it’s about minimizing expenses as well. Advisors need to leverage tax-efficient investment strategies to help client’s reach their goals.
Join the experts at Invesco and VettaFi to learn how to help mitigate your clients’ tax bills.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Portfolio management best practices.
- Minimize exposure to fund-driven capital gains distributions.
- How tax loss harvesting works
- Tax efficient investing with ETFs
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brad Smith, CFADirector of ETF Research
Invesco
Lili Jiang, CIMAETF and IS Specialist
Invesco
Ryan McCormackFactor & Core Equity Strategist
Invesco
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with VettaFi.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
NA3047413