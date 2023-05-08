Join the experts at John Hancock Investment Management and VettaFi for a webcast covering mortgage-backed securities and where they may fit in a portfolio.

The securitized market is often overlooked and underrepresented within portfolios, but investors might want to consider this part of the fixed-income market due to its floating-rate and callable characteristics, making securitized assets well suited to navigate current market headwinds. Taking an active approach to mortgage-backed securities could help investors mitigate risk and find relative value in these uncertain times.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

