Role of Active ETFs in Today’s Market

Advisors are looking critically at traditional market indexes and the challenges of navigating today’s new market environment. In this upcoming webcast, T. Rowe Price and ETF Trends will highlight the new T. Rowe Price Active ETF investment vehicle and the proprietary process of bringing time-tested investment strategies to market in the form of an ETF.

August 26, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • Overview of today’s opportunities and challenges in the markets
  • How the new actively managed ETFs differ from the traditional ETF structure
  • The benefits these new actively managed ETFs may bring to advisors and investors
  • How financial advisors can fit active ETFs into a diversified portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Timothy Coyne

Head of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price

Scott Livingston, CFA

Head of ETF Strategy
T. Rowe Price

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

