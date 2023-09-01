WEBCASTS
Right-Sizing China Exposure In Emerging Markets
Emerging markets have accounted for two-thirds of GDP growth in the past decade. But the space is more complicated than it first appears, with China representing over 30% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index but behaving very differently from other emerging markets countries. Join the experts at Kraneshares and VettaFi for a webcast digging into how advisors can more strategically deploy allocations to China and benefit from broad emerging markets exposure.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of emerging markets.
- An exploration of the factors that have made China more volatile in recent years.
- A look at a dynamic approach that adjusts China’s weight within emerging markets allocations using simple valuation, technical, and fundamental signals.
SPEAKERS
Anthony Sassine, CFASenior Investment Strategist
KraneShares
Jonathan Shelon, CFAChief Operating Officer
KraneShares
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
