Right-Sizing China Exposure In Emerging Markets

Emerging markets have accounted for two-thirds of GDP growth in the past decade. But the space is more complicated than it first appears, with China representing over 30% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index but behaving very differently from other emerging markets countries. Join the experts at Kraneshares and VettaFi for a webcast digging into how advisors can more strategically deploy allocations to China and benefit from broad emerging markets exposure.

October 17, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of emerging markets.
  • An exploration of the factors that have made China more volatile in recent years.
  • A look at a dynamic approach that adjusts China’s weight within emerging markets allocations using simple valuation, technical, and fundamental signals.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Anthony Sassine, CFA

Senior Investment Strategist
KraneShares

Jonathan Shelon, CFA

Chief Operating Officer
KraneShares

Lara Crigger

Editor-In-Chief
VettaFi

Disclaimer
