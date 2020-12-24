WEBCASTS
Reduce Market Downside Risk with a New Approach to Hedge Equity Portfolios
If there's anything we've learned from 2020, it's that market risk can strike quickly and dramatically.
An effective risk-managed strategy can help a diversified investment portfolio better adapt to quick turns in the market. But how can you stay invested while mitigating risks of the unknowns?
Join Swan Global Investments and ETF Trends as they outline how incorporating hedged equity into a portfolio may help your clients mitigate tail risk while seeking upside market participation.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends moderates a discussion on:
- How a Dual Dilemma for investors is challenging portfolio allocation
- Why NOW is the time to address both tail risks
- Where hedged equity fits in a client portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM, CAIA, CIPM, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
Jamie AtkinsonManaging Director - Head of Global Sales
Swan Global Investments
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.