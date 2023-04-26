SUMMARY

Topics will include:

An exploration of whether China can continue to lead other major EV markets in light of the IRA and similar European legislation.

How US automakers are capitalizing on opportunities and ramping up EV production.

An overview of how to best capture the EV ecosystem through equity and commodity ETFs.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Anthony Sassine, CFA Senior Investment Strategist

KraneShares

Todd Rosenbluth Head of Research

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.