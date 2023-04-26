WEBCASTS
Recharging on Electric Vehicles: Market Update
After a turbulent 2022, Electric Vehicles are poised to make a comeback. With metal prices no longer soaring and lockdowns in China no longer delaying production for EV makers, support from the Inflation Reduction Act is supercharging the space. Join the experts at KraneShares and VettaFi for a webinar on what to expect in 2023 and how to best capture the EV ecosystem.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An exploration of whether China can continue to lead other major EV markets in light of the IRA and similar European legislation.
- How US automakers are capitalizing on opportunities and ramping up EV production.
- An overview of how to best capture the EV ecosystem through equity and commodity ETFs.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Anthony Sassine, CFASenior Investment Strategist
KraneShares
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.