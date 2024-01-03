Join the experts at VettaFi and abdrn to learn how munis fit into today’s dynamic fixed income landscape.

Fixed income has been unusual in recent times, but it is more important than ever for investors to understand the opportunities available in the space. Municipal bonds are currently an attractive value proposition, due to stronger credit fundamentals and spreads compared to their corporate counterparts.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

For Investment Professional Use Only. Not for Further Distribution

Fixed income securities are subject to certain risks including, but not limited to: interest rate (changes in interest rates may cause a decline in the market value of an investment), credit (changes in the financial condition of the issuer, borrower, counterparty, or underlying collateral), prepayment (debt issuers may repay or refinance their loans or obligations earlier than anticipated), call (some bonds allow the issuer to call a bond for redemption before it matures), and extension (principal repayments may not occur as quickly as anticipated, causing the expected maturity of a security to increase).

Municipal securities can be affected by adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial condition of the issuers of municipal securities.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited.

abrdn and VettaFi are not affiliated

AA-271223-172341-1