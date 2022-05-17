WEBCASTS
Rates Rising? Time To Go Global With Your High Dividend Strategy
As headwinds at home grow stiffer, investors are starting to turn to overseas markets to source income. On average, international high-dividend stocks have posted higher yields than U.S.-based ones every year since 1999.
In this upcoming webcast, Xtrackers ETFs by DWS and ETF Trends will discuss one such international high dividend strategy that can help financial advisors generate steady, strong yields
SUMMARY
Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research at ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of where dividend-payers stand in current markets
- Why investors should be paying more attention to international dividend-paying stocks
- How financial advisors can incorporate a global, high dividend strategy into their diversified investment portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean EdkinsHead of ETF Strategic Partnerships
DWS
Komson Silapachai, CFAPartner, Research and Portfolio Strategy
Sage Advisory
Paul Riccardella, CFA, CAIAExecutive Director and Head of Wealth Indexed Investments Coverage
MSCI Inc.
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
