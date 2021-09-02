WEBCASTS Q4 Fall Back or Ramp Up? A Trader’s Guide for the Road to 2022.

The 2021 reopening of the U.S. economy has been marked by continual highs and lows. Financial markets mostly have benefited from unprecedented fiscal and monetary support. But markets appear to be at a crossroads, buoyed by gains over the past 18 months but facing new uncertainty entering the final quarter of the year.

As traders face the fits and starts of the economy's reopening and unprecedented stimulus spending, they also must balance the threat of inflation, possible new taxes, and unexpected supply shortages in goods ranging from semiconductors to diapers.