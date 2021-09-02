WEBCASTS
Q4 Fall Back or Ramp Up? A Trader’s Guide for the Road to 2022.
The 2021 reopening of the U.S. economy has been marked by continual highs and lows. Financial markets mostly have benefited from unprecedented fiscal and monetary support. But markets appear to be at a crossroads, buoyed by gains over the past 18 months but facing new uncertainty entering the final quarter of the year.
As traders face the fits and starts of the economy's reopening and unprecedented stimulus spending, they also must balance the threat of inflation, possible new taxes, and unexpected supply shortages in goods ranging from semiconductors to diapers.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he leads a discussion with Dave Mazza, the Managing Director and Head of Product at Direxion, and Gianni Di Poce, President of The Mercator, on the road ahead for U.S. traders, including:
- The current state of the reopening across the U.S. and the world
- Market inefficiencies created by pockets of supply shortages
- Tactical trading strategies to manage the current fiscal and monetary landscape
- How traders are managing risk ramping up to 2022
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David MazzaManaging Director, Head of Product
Direxion
Gianni Di PocePresident
The Mercator
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
