WEBCASTS
Protect and Preserve Client Assets and Portfolios in Volatile Markets
As we try to cope with an uncertain environment that continues to fuel market volatility, investors should begin considering the best ways to incorporate alternative strategies to cushion any further potential pullbacks but still participate in the recovery. In this upcoming webcast, State Street Global Advisors and ETF Trends will consider ways to help financial advisors protect and preserve client investment portfolios during volatile markets
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the current market environment and potential paths ahead
- Best practices to mitigate the negative effects of a downturn on a client portfolio
- How financial advisors can incorporate alternative investment strategies to protect and preserve a client's portfolios in volatile markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marc Odo, CFA®, FRM, CAIA, CIPM, CFP®Client Portfolio Manager
Swan Global Investments
John Forlines IIIChief Investment Officer of W.E. Donoghue
Portfolio Manager of the JAForlines Global Tactical Portfolios
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For Investment Professional Use Only.
Important Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor’s particular investment objectives, strategies or investment horizon. You should consult your financial advisor.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs’ net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor’s, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global (“S&P”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.
© 2020 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA SIPC is not affiliated with ETF Trends.
Not FDIC Insured – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value
2406864.7.1.AM.INST
Exp. Date: 05/31/2021