WEBCASTS
Prosperity Paradox: Navigating Commodity Markets in 2024
The world is still in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, with inflation finally cooling and fiscal stimulus effects dwindling. As the Fed considers rate cuts, and geopolitical tensions impact commodities, there are unique opportunities available to investors.
Join the experts at Teucrium to learn how you should think about your commodity exposure in 2024.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- An overview of how commodities have fared since 2020 and where they could be going in 2024.
- Why looking at commodities beyond energy and precious metals could be important.
- An exploration of a strategy that could help you find alternative alpha no matter which direction the market goes.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jake Hanley, CMTManaging Director, Senior Portfolio Strategist
Teucrium
Sal GilbertiePresident, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder
Teucrium
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
