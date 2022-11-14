With both stocks and bonds down this year, 2022 is ranking to be the second-most volatile year on record 1 . As we approach the new year, putting the 2022 market detractors into context can help you position portfolios in 2023. Join State Street Global Advisors and Nuveen for a discussion on the global economy, the impact fiscal and monetary policy will have on markets, and investment ideas to prepare portfolios for 2023.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

1Based on the number of days with either a gain or loss greater than +/-1% for the S&P 500 Index. Bloomberg Finance L.P. as of October 25, 2022 based on SPDR Americas Research calculations.

For Investment Professional Use Only

Investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal.

This webcast is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or an offer for a particular security or securities. The views and opinions expressed by the speaker are those of his or her own, and do not necessarily represent the views of State Street or its affiliates.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

© 2022 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA, 02210

5083133.1.1.AM.INST

Exp Date: 11/30/2023