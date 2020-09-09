Precious metals have long been seen as a “safe haven” investment, and recent events have shown how they can help investors mitigate volatility within a diversified portfolio that includes stocks and bonds. But what's the right way to use them as markets evolve? From helping to minimize drawdown risk, to acting as an inflation hedge, and their expanding industrial applications; precious metals may have many benefits. In this upcoming webcast, Aberdeen Standard Investments and ETF Trends will delve into the precious metals market and discuss the diversification potential of incorporating this asset class into an investment portfolio.

The Aberdeen Standard Silver ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Platinum ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Palladium ETF Trust and Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket ETF Trust are not investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or commodity pools for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trusts are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors.

Commodities generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Trusts focusing on a single commodity generally experience greater volatility. Please refer to the prospectus for complete information regarding all risks associated with the Trusts. Shares in the Trusts are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

The value of the Shares relates directly to the value of the precious metal held by the Trust and

fluctuations in the price could materially adversely affect investment in the Shares. Several factors may affect the price of precious metals, including:

A change in economic conditions, such as a recession, can adversely affect the price of the precious metal held by the Trust. Some metals are used in a wide range of industrial applications, and an economic downturn could have a negative impact on its demand and, consequently, its price and the price of the Shares;

Investors’ expectations with respect to the rate of inflation;

Currency exchange rates;

interest rates;

Investment and trading activities of hedge funds and commodity funds; and

Global or regional political, economic or financial events and situations.

Should there be an increase in the level of hedge activity of the precious metal held by the trust or producing companies, it could cause a decline in world precious metal prices, adversely affecting the price of the Shares. Should there be an increase in the level of hedge activity of the precious metal held by the Trusts or producing companies, it could cause a decline in world precious metal prices, adversely affecting the price of the shares.

Also, should the speculative community take a negative view towards the precious metal held by the Trusts, it could cause a decline in prices, negatively impacting the price of the shares. There is a risk that part or all of the Trusts’ physical precious metal could be lost, damaged or stolen. Failure by the custodian or sub-custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the precious metal held by the Trusts could result in a loss to the Trusts.

The Trusts will not insure its precious metals and shareholders cannot be assured that the custodian will maintain adequate insurance or any insurance with respect to the precious metals held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust. Consequently, a loss may be suffered with respect to the Trust’s precious metal that is not covered by insurance.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market (i.e., not directly from Trusts). Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Trusts, typically in blocks of 50k to 100k shares.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by the prospectus. Carefully consider each Trust’s investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. Please view the prospectus here: www.aberdeenstandardetfs.us.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the marketing agent for the Aberdeen Standard Silver ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Platinum ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Palladium ETF Trust and Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket ETF Trust.

Stan Kiang is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

For Investment Professional Use Only.

