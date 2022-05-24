WEBCASTS
Postcards from the Hedge:
To Battle Inflation, Try These Unique Strategies
Heightened inflation has forced financial advisors to adopt new strategies to generate income and help clients stay invested. When the traditional 60/40 portfolio mix is no longer reliable, advisors can seek out alternative methods of return, such as dividend growth and multi-asset strategies.
In this upcoming webcast, join Amplify ETFs and VettaFi for a discussion about two powerful inflation-fighting strategies to help financial advisors adapt to the new normal.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How Wall Street and Main Street define and tackle inflation
- An examination of investments that are inflation beneficiaries
- A closer look at two attractive stock characteristics for core equity portfolios in today’s markets
- How to harvest above average equity income in a rising rate environment
- How actively-managed ETFs can benefit during volatile market environments
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Gavin FilmoreDirector, Head of Barclays iPath ETNs
Toroso Investments
Kevin SimpsonFounder and CIO
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Institutional Use Only
Carefully consider the Funds investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY. Not for public dissemination.