In this upcoming webcast, join Amplify ETFs and VettaFi for a discussion about two powerful inflation-fighting strategies to help financial advisors adapt to the new normal.

Heightened inflation has forced financial advisors to adopt new strategies to generate income and help clients stay invested. When the traditional 60/40 portfolio mix is no longer reliable, advisors can seek out alternative methods of return, such as dividend growth and multi-asset strategies.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

Institutional Use Only

Carefully consider the Funds investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY. Not for public dissemination.