WEBCASTS
Positioning your fixed income portfolios for 2024
Investors in 2023 faced numerous market challenges, including volatility, increasing rates, geopolitical events, and persistent inflation. So, what's on the horizon for the next year? Have interest rates hit their peak? And if they have, how much duration should you be adding to your bond portfolio?
In the upcoming webcast, Invesco and VettaFi will highlight key investment themes to help financial professionals target income ideas to diversify and enhance their client portfolios for 2024.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment and investment themes to watch in 2024.
- A primer on bond positioning, the U.S. dollar, corporate credit, and municipal bonds markets.
- An exploration of fixed income strategies to help target prevailing themes of the new year.
- How financial professionals can incorporate targeted income strategies into a diversified fixed income portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian McMullenFixed Income ETF Strategist
Invesco
Craig Altholz, CFA®Client Portfolio Manager
Invesco
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with VettaFI.
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond priced generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Invesco Distributors, Inc NA3234626 11/23