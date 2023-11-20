WEBCASTS Positioning your fixed income portfolios for 2024

Investors in 2023 faced numerous market challenges, including volatility, increasing rates, geopolitical events, and persistent inflation. So, what's on the horizon for the next year? Have interest rates hit their peak? And if they have, how much duration should you be adding to your bond portfolio?

In the upcoming webcast, Invesco and VettaFi will highlight key investment themes to help financial professionals target income ideas to diversify and enhance their client portfolios for 2024.