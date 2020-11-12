WEBCASTS

Positioning ESG Portfolios in the Next Administration

With a highly volatile political environment, investors are re-evaluating their portfolios, and rightfully so. But nowhere does this re-evaluation make more sense than in ESG. Strategies focused on Environment, Social and Governance factors are likely to be affected not just by short-term economic implications, but longer-term policy goals of a Biden administration. In this one-hour deep dive, the ESG experts at Nuveen will join ETF Trends to hash out the details.

December 1, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:

  • Real-time reaction to election results through an ESG lens
  • Geopolitical considerations for 2021
  • How “ESG Everything” is changing how portfolios are constructed

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Megan Fielding

Senior Director, Responsible Investing
Nuveen

Margaret Leung

Head of ETF & TIAA Wealth Distribution
Nuveen

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.