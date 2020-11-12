WEBCASTS
Positioning ESG Portfolios in the Next Administration
With a highly volatile political environment, investors are re-evaluating their portfolios, and rightfully so. But nowhere does this re-evaluation make more sense than in ESG. Strategies focused on Environment, Social and Governance factors are likely to be affected not just by short-term economic implications, but longer-term policy goals of a Biden administration. In this one-hour deep dive, the ESG experts at Nuveen will join ETF Trends to hash out the details.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:
- Real-time reaction to election results through an ESG lens
- Geopolitical considerations for 2021
- How “ESG Everything” is changing how portfolios are constructed
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Megan FieldingSenior Director, Responsible Investing
Nuveen
Margaret LeungHead of ETF & TIAA Wealth Distribution
Nuveen
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
